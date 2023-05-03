Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Learning Technologies Group plc (OTCMKTS:LTTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,778,400 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 4,034,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,099.1 days.

Learning Technologies Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LTTHF opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Learning Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

