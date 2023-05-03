CIBC Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$62.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.29.
Suncor Energy Stock Down 4.8 %
SU stock opened at C$39.77 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.02.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
See Also
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.