CIBC Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$62.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.29.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

SU stock opened at C$39.77 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.02.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of C$13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.506135 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

