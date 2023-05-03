Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Short Interest Down 5.9% in April

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,704,700 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 18,812,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 551.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LINRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liontown Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Liontown Resources in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Liontown Resources Trading Down 6.2 %

LINRF opened at C$1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.44. Liontown Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.52 and a 1-year high of C$2.00.

About Liontown Resources

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

