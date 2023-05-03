National Bankshares Increases Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target to C$126.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIH. CIBC upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.43.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$109.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$93.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$109.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.05.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.09 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5.3757455 earnings per share for the current year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

