Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Declines By 6.3%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,100 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,662,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,241,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Luckin Coffee Price Performance

OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58. Luckin Coffee has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.38 and a beta of -0.72.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.55). Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee, Inc provides food and beverage items, and operates coffee retail stores. It manages pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens. Its offerings include both hot and iced freshly brewed coffee such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends.

