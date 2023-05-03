AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

AEON Mall (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
AEON Mall Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMLLF opened at C$13.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.17. AEON Mall has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$13.06.
AEON Mall Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AEON Mall (AMLLF)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.