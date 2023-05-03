Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $1.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

