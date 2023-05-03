Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given Buy Rating at Veritas Investment Research

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$79.50.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$63.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$52.67 and a 1-year high of C$79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.381068 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.