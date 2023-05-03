Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$124.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$125.43.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$109.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.05. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.3757455 EPS for the current year.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

