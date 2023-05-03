Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$115.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.43.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TIH opened at C$109.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$109.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.05. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 5.3757455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.