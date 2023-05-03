Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS MGRUF opened at $4.16 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92.
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
