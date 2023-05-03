Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Given New C$133.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TIH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.43.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Price Performance

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$109.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.05. The firm has a market cap of C$8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of C$93.25 and a 1-year high of C$115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.39 by C$0.54. Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5.3757455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.