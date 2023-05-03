Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance

JRFIF stock opened at $689.76 on Monday.

