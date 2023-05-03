National Bank Financial Boosts First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$39.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIFGet Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS:FNLIF opened at $27.21 on Monday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $30.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

