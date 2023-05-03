Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.95 and a 12-month high of C$5.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morguard Real Estate Inv.

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation purchased 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$177,568.00. Insiders bought a total of 587,500 shares of company stock worth $3,262,182 over the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.