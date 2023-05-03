Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) PT Raised to C$10.75 at Cormark

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$7.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$286.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.12.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies ( TSE:XTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$139.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.80 million. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 0.5300072 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.