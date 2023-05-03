Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) PT Raised to C$10.75 at Cormark

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.86% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:XTC opened at C$7.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$286.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$9.12.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
