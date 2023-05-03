TD Securities Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$51.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Cameco Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CCO opened at C$36.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$26.15 and a 1 year high of C$40.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.91. The firm has a market cap of C$15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). Cameco had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of C$524.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 1.0250576 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total value of C$468,240.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total transaction of C$468,240.00. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.26, for a total value of C$47,112.00. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

