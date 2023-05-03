Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$127.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$247.00 to C$231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$123.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.91.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$106.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$120.58. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$100.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). The company had revenue of C$267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.15 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 19.45%. Analysts expect that Cargojet will post 5.253775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

