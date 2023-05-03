Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$2.60

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.65 to C$2.60 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

CMMC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.60.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$2.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$547.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.23 and a twelve month high of C$3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$520,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.