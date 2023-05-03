First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

TSE:FN opened at C$38.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,111.76, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.17. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.12 and a 1 year high of C$40.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. First National Financial had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of C$414.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.00 million. On average, analysts expect that First National Financial will post 2.9618677 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 16,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.23 per share, with a total value of C$617,980.77. Corporate insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

