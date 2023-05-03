Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $7.95 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $798.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $790.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $756.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $837.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,055 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,995. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $842.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

