NovoCure (NVCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at NovoCure

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $128,590.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NovoCure news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $165,243.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 184,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,097,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,105 shares of company stock valued at $621,533. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,417,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NovoCure by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after buying an additional 218,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 649.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

