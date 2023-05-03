Dominion Energy (D) to Release Earnings on Friday

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Dominion Energy has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.97-$1.12 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.97-1.12 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of D stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

