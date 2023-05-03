RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its Q1 guidance at $0.29-0.33 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.29-$0.33 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

