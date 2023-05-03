Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
