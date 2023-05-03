AMC Entertainment (AMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $990.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMC Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of AMC opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Insider Activity at AMC Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at $869,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 86,555,375 shares of company stock worth $169,784,565 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,749,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 233.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 420,536 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,485,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMC. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.