Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Reduced by Analyst

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of iA Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.92 per share.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC upgraded iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of IAG opened at C$89.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$86.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$81.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$58.70 and a 52 week high of C$93.15.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.28 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$4.35 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. In other news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total value of C$89,450.00. Insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.