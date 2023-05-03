Paramount Global (PARA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,428,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 662,128 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,344,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 74,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PARA. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

