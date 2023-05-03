Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IVN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$12.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.42. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.41 and a 1 year high of C$13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 20.86.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

