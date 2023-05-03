Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners has set its FY 2023 guidance at $4.80-$4.80 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.20-$1.20 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. On average, analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 298,162 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Stories

