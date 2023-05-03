Synlogic, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synlogic in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Synlogic Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synlogic

Shares of SYBX opened at $0.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

