OGE Energy (OGE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. OGE Energy has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.93-$2.07 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.93-2.07 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. OGE Energy has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.85%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $753,780,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after buying an additional 7,354,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,686,000 after buying an additional 103,185 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,995,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,384,000 after buying an additional 292,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 164,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

