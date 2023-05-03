Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BEP opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -225.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

