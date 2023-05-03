Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

HOG opened at $36.42 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.