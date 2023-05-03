Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Decreased by Analyst

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zynex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zynex’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Zynex had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million.

Zynex Trading Up 7.6 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Zynex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $525.68 million, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. Zynex has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,491,000 after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 104,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynex by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 675,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zynex by 183.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 405,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. It also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

