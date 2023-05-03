Paycom Software, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Paycom Software in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Shares of PAYC opened at $288.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 356.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Paycom Software by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

