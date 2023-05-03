Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Waste Management, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Waste Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

WM opened at $166.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

