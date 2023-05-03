Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.74 on Monday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.68 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 149,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 820,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

