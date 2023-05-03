Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.38 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at $135,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $580,929 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.