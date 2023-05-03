Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avis Budget Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Avis Budget Group’s current full-year earnings is $29.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.36 EPS.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 395.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.99 EPS.

CAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $171.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day moving average is $199.08. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $307.95.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total value of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at $1,369,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

