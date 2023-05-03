Analysts Set Expectations for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46.

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 311,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after buying an additional 123,242 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 184.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erika T. Davis acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.