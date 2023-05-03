Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Mainz Biomed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.82) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mainz Biomed’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Separately, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Mainz Biomed in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MYNZ opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Mainz Biomed has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

Mainz Biomed B.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics in human genetics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening test; PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test; GenoStrip to detect pathogens in environments on a molecular genetic basis; and research-use-only and IVD tests.

