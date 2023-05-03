Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Lowered by Analyst

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allstate in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Allstate Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $112.39 on Monday. Allstate has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Allstate’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

