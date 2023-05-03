Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Raised by Zacks Research

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,188.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,375 shares of company stock worth $177,069. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

