Cormark Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.08.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE SLF opened at C$65.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.98. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$52.97 and a 52-week high of C$69.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 47,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.39, for a total transaction of C$3,279,847.62. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.