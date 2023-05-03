Analysts Set Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Target Price at GBX 2,828.40

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,828.40 ($35.34).

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.23) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,200 ($39.98) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($36.23) target price on Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($31.01) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($223,671.49). In related news, insider Wael Sawan bought 7,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.01) per share, with a total value of £179,026.66 ($223,671.49). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie purchased 8,235 shares of Shell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,418 ($30.21) per share, with a total value of £199,122.30 ($248,778.49). Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 4.5 %

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,342.50 ($29.27) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The company has a market cap of £160.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.24, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,420.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,393.69. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($23.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($32.65).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 2,086.96%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

