Brokerages Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price at $76.17

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at $696,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 207,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 70,577 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a market cap of $719.21 million, a P/E ratio of -940.71 and a beta of 1.94. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

