Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zai Lab in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.86) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.01). The consensus estimate for Zai Lab’s current full-year earnings is ($3.76) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 206.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. The company had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

ZLAB opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.17. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

Insider Activity at Zai Lab

In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares in the company, valued at $893,772.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,958 shares in the company, valued at $758,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357 over the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zai Lab by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zai Lab by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,548,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after acquiring an additional 430,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Zai Lab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

