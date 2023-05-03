Valero Energy Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.99 Per Share (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valero Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $5.99 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Valero Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.21 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $110.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.36. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.