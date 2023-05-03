Brokerages Set Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) PT at $27.90

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 172.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signify Health has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

